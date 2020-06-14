Nusrat Wahid terms federal budget as highly balanced

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid Sunday said the Federal government's budget was a highly balanced budget during this critical situation of coronavirus.

In a statement, she said that this was a huge achievement of the PTI government. The special packages were announced for health professionals with budget of Rs 10 million.

Nusrat Wahid said that prices of over two thousand locally manufactured commodities and articles were reduced.

The MNA said that Rs 70 billion has been allocated to cope with coronavirus and other natural calamities. The government has allocated Rs 7 billion for Green Line project and Rs 118 billion for the National Highways.

Nusrat Wahid added the government has put prime focus on development of industrial projects besides steps have been taken to reduce the imports and increase the exports.

Most importantly, she said, the expenditure of the Prime Minister House has been reduced by 21 percent enabling the general public to avail the relief benefit from the budget 2020-2021 on the special instructions of PM Imran Khan.

She said the opposition had no reason to criticise government, adding, they should admit that government has provided relief to the masses in the new budget despite very difficult situation.