UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Alumna Builds World's First Eco-friendly Aircraft Engine

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

NUST alumna builds world's first eco-friendly aircraft engine

Dr Sarah Qureshi, an alumna of the NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME), has made headlines with her breakthrough invention in Aerospace Engineering, by building the world's first eco-friendly aircraft engine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Dr Sarah Qureshi, an alumna of the NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME), has made headlines with her breakthrough invention in Aerospace Engineering, by building the world's first eco-friendly aircraft engine.

This engine will help reduce air pollution that is caused by the "contrail phenomenon" condensation trails from commercial aircraft engines, that have a major role in global warming.

Dr Sarah, who has the honour of being the first female Mechanical Engineering graduate of NUST (class of 2001), grew up under the mentor ship of highly accomplished parents as her mother is a PhD in Quantum Chemistry, and her father a renowned Physicist and Scientist. Her project, on which she has been working for the last two years, is now set to be officially launched in the latter half of 2020.� Dr Sarah has work experience of the Pakistan Automotive Industry, and is also a licensed private pilot. She has a Masters degree in Aerospace Dynamics, and a PhD in Aerospace Propulsion, both from Cranfield University, UK, where she mastered acrobatic flying (loop, spin, hammerhead, barrel roll etc.

), said a news release.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Sarah completed the major portion of her project in Pakistan, under the supervision and support of her father, who acted as an external supervisor for her invention that was granted 2 international patents. During her PhD at Cranfield, she developed the entire engineering model for the project.

Being the only female student of her Mechanical Engineering batch at NUST, and having accomplished what no one else in Aerospace Engineering has so far achieved, Dr Sarah sets a dazzling example for women in Pakistan and all over the world, to set high ambitions and pursue them against all odds.

Dr Sarah is a living proof of the exceptional talent and dynamism that Pakistanis, specifically Pakistani women, possess, and how they strive to serve society through their innovations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Student United Kingdom Women 2020 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Nida set to play her 100th T20 as Pak takes on Eng ..

4 minutes ago

Lawmakers call for precautionary measures against ..

4 minutes ago

US Revenue Service Initiates Court Hearings Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-Muslims protests, bloodshed continue in New D ..

50 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia stops issuing visas to tourists from ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia Wants Bigger Oil Production Cuts in O ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.