NUST And Civil Services Academy Ink MoU
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a latest development, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the Civil Services Academy (CSA) have entered into a partnership, entailing a shared commitment to nationwide capacity building, digital inclusion, and strengthening of knowledge infrastructure.
Rector NUST, Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif welcomed the distinguished CSA delegation led by Director General, Mr Farhan Aziz Khawaja.
During the meeting, both leaders engaged in a thoughtful discussion centered around strengthening collaboration between academia and public institutions towards finding solutions to societal challenges.
They emphasised the need to expand educational opportunities and develop knowledge networks that support public policy, leadership and community-focused interventions.
Following the ceremony, the delegation proceeded to the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), where they explored a range of innovative startups and research projects driving technological advancement in Pakistan.
DG CSA expressed deep appreciation for the groundbreaking work being undertaken at the Park, setting a benchmark for innovation-led technological advancements.
