Open Menu

NUST And Civil Services Academy Ink MoU

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM

NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

In a latest development, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the Civil Services Academy (CSA) have entered into a partnership, entailing a shared commitment to nationwide capacity building, digital inclusion, and strengthening of knowledge infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a latest development, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the Civil Services Academy (CSA) have entered into a partnership, entailing a shared commitment to nationwide capacity building, digital inclusion, and strengthening of knowledge infrastructure.

Rector NUST, Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif welcomed the distinguished CSA delegation led by Director General, Mr Farhan Aziz Khawaja.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in a thoughtful discussion centered around strengthening collaboration between academia and public institutions towards finding solutions to societal challenges.

They emphasised the need to expand educational opportunities and develop knowledge networks that support public policy, leadership and community-focused interventions.

Following the ceremony, the delegation proceeded to the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), where they explored a range of innovative startups and research projects driving technological advancement in Pakistan.

DG CSA expressed deep appreciation for the groundbreaking work being undertaken at the Park, setting a benchmark for innovation-led technological advancements.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..

16 minutes ago
 RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

46 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

46 minutes ago
 NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

42 seconds ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

1 hour ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

1 hour ago
NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in pu ..

NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in public procurement process

43 seconds ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

2 hours ago
 Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mas ..

Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mashhood

44 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan