NUST Announces Photo Competition On Gender, Intersectionality And Climate Change
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM
National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced a photo competition on the theme “Gender, Intersectionality and Climate Change” for the photographers, architects and social activists to share impactful visual narratives
According to an official of NUST, the photo competition, being arranged in collaboration with the Gender Intersectionality and Climate Change (GICC), is aimed at stimulating thoughtful discourse on the intersectionality of gender and climate resilience.
The photographers who are passionate about making a stride on the global issue of gender equality and climate change with a click of a camera or stroke of a pen can participate in the competition.
The photographers can capture compelling images on "Women and marginalized communities on the frontlines of Climate Change" for the upcoming International Conference on Gender, Instersectionality and Climate Change and stand out among global change makers.
This photography competition, aims to visually convey the profound impact of initiatives focused on governance, disaster risk reduction, and gender-oriented socio-demographic factors.
This competition is expected to serve as a catalyst, inspiring photographers to craft and share impactful visual narratives.
The photographers are encouraged to showcase the strength of these efforts, inspiring impactful visual narratives that spotlight commendable endeavors in creating more resilient communities.
All accepted photographs will be showcased through a half-day photo exhibition which will be held in tandem with the international conference.
The best photographs and runner-up will be given awards and encouragement for outstanding submissions.
About the judging criteria, the official informed that the photos will be judged based on creativity, relevance to intersectionality, composition, and overall impact.
A diverse panel of judges with expertise in gender, intersectionality, climate change, and photography will evaluate submissions.
All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges selected by the GICC. The finalists will be chosen based on creativity, photographic quality, composition and execution of theme.
About the eligibility, the official explained that the competition is open to all photographers, both amateur and professional, aged 18 or above.
The submissions must align with the themes of Gender, Intersectionality, and Climate Change.
The last date for submission of photo is August 20. The details of the competition can be accessed through gicc.nust.edu.pk.
The project “Gender, Intersectionality and Climate Change: From Scientific Evidence to Action” is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.
