NUST Appeals For Donations To Help Quake Victims Of Trkiye, Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Maintaining its previous tradition to extend support to the calamity-stricken people within the country and outside, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is actively participating in Pakistan's government relief efforts for the earthquake-stricken people in Trkiye and Syria

According to an official source, the university has been actively engaged in receiving in-cash donations in addition to in-kind aid for the quake-affected people in T�rkiye and Syria.

NUST has appealed to the benevolent members of society for providing donations to assist the quake victims in T�rkiye and Syria in dealing with the havoc wreaked by the recent earthquake.

The funds can be transferred to�Account No: 2292-79173412-01, Account Title: NUST Flood Relief Fund, Bank Name: Habib Bank Limited, Branch: NUST Branch, Sector H-12, Islamabad, IBAN:� PK82HABB0022927917341201� While for in-kind donations, the items required include overcoats, raincoat, boots, sweaters, trousers, gloves, scarfs, beanies, socks, tents, beds mattresses (for tent), blankets, sleeping bags, gas catalytic stove heaters, gas cylinders, thermos bottles, flashlight, power bank, generators, food boxes (Shelfs Table / Canned Food), baby formula, diapers, hygiene products and women's hygiene products.

The camps have been set up for in-kind donations at Gates 1 and 2, and Concordia 1 of the institute.

