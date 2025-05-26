NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Balochistan Campus, is set to organize its Open House 2025 on May 27 at Quetta campus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Balochistan Campus, is set to organize its Open House 2025 on May 27 at Quetta campus.

The event will serve as a vibrant platform for graduating students in Civil Engineering and Computer Science to present their Final Year Design Projects and directly interact with key institutions from the public, private, and development sectors, said a news release.

The Open House is expected to draw representatives from industry, academia, media outlets, civil society, and the public sector, all converging to celebrate academic excellence and foster future collaborations.

The Open House aims to strengthen academia-industry collaboration by providing opportunities for knowledge exchange, recruitment, and innovation.

Employers and industry leaders will have a chance to engage with student talent and explore potential areas of cooperation aligned with emerging technological and development needs.

The program’s representation reflects the government’s continued commitment to building a more inclusive and youth-centered future for the province.

The Open House 2025 is expected to serve as a bridge between emerging talent and opportunity, reinforcing NUST’s role as a hub of innovation, collaboration, and youth empowerment in Balochistan.