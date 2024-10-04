NUST Confers Honorary PhD Degree Upon Malaysia’s Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 06:19 PM
National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST-Islamabad) conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy upon the Malaysian Prime Minister, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during a special convocation held at the NUST main campus, the other day
At the occasion, the honourable dignitary also delivered a keynote address on Allama Iqbal, demonstrating a deep understanding of Iqbal’s thought, and its continuing relevance to balanced development, inclusive growth, and individual well-being.
The Prime Minister said, “I am sincerely thankful for the warmth and hospitality extended to me by the government and people of Pakistan, and I hope that our two nations will continue to grow even closer, forging stronger ties for the future.”
Expressing his heartfelt gratitude upon conferment of the doctorate degree honoris causa by NUST, he said, “With great humility, and in the spirit of Iqbal, I accept this honour on behalf of the people of Malaysia as a symbol of the deep intellectual and cultural connection between our nations.”
He maintained that it was a profound honour to be at NUST, terming the university a beacon of excellence in education, research and innovation.
Addressing the students, he remarked that their presence at NUST is a testament to their intellect, dedication and immense potential.
He further said, “Just as Iqbal’s philosophy calls for continual self-improvement, your journey here will shape not only your own future but also the destiny of this nation.”
Earlier in his opening remarks, Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI (M), Rector NUST, warmly welcomed the Malaysian Prime Minister and other foreign and Pakistani dignitaries to NUST. The Rector acknowledged the exemplary leadership and meritorious accomplishments of the Prime Minister.
He also highlighted the strong potential for academic and research collaborations between leading Malaysian and Pakistani universities like NUST.
Notable attendees of the event were Federal Minister for Commerce Mr Jam Kamal Khan; Secretary MoST Mr Sajid Baloch; Foreign Secretary Ms Amna Baloch; and a few cabinet members of Malaysia. An overwhelming number of students, senior academics, thought leaders, think tank experts, and media persons attended the Special Convocation.
It was also highlighted during the event that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s book “SCRIPT for a Better Malaysia,” first published in Malaysia in 2022, is being translated into Urdu by a Pakistani university.
