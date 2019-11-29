UrduPoint.com
NUST Confers Over 300 UG, PG Degrees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

The 26th Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) was held here Friday to confer undergraduate degrees upon 199 students in Electrical (Telecom) Engineering and Software Engineering and postgraduate degrees upon 105 students in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, System Engineering and Information Security

Lt Gen Sher Afgun, HI (M), Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) graced the occasion as chief guest, who congratulated the graduating students as their efforts had come to fruition.

He extolled NUST for maintaining high standard of education and research in all its constituent schools and colleges and for its ever rising position amongst world renowned universities.

Speaking to the audience, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, advised the students to play their role in the nation building, being graduates of Pakistan's premier science and technology university.

He particularly spoke high of MCS, one of the pioneer institutions of NUST, for producing graduates who are culturally enlightened, academically and technologically sound, and productive citizens of the country.

Earlier, Commandant MCS, Maj Gen Muhammad Ali Khan, highlighted the academic and research achievements of the college over the last one year.

