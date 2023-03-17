UrduPoint.com

NUST Delegation Calls On Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 06:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):A five-member delegation of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Friday.

The significance of higher education in the development of the country, the role of the universities, promotion of research in various fields and other issues of mutual interests came under discussion.

The delegation included Anis H Younus, Maria Qadri, Ubaira Atif, Mehtab Ahmed and Junaid Faizi.

The Governor Sindh said that NUST was the dignified educational institution of the country and he appreciated the role of the university in the field of research.

He stressed the need for cooperation between NUST and the universities of the province.

He also praised the collaboration of NUST with international universities.

