NUST Delegation Visits Parliament House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:12 PM
A delegation of 47 students and faculty members from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday visited the Parliament House as part of an educational tour
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A delegation of 47 students and faculty members from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday visited the Parliament House as part of an educational tour.
The Senate officials warmly welcomed the visitors and facilitated their visit.
The delegation was given a tour of the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary on the history of the Upper House.
The students showed keen interest in statues of prominent political figures and historical photographs displayed at the museum.
During the visit, the delegation received a detailed briefing on Senate procedures and the legislative process.
Later, the students had the opportunity to visit the Senate Hall to observe the workings of the upper legislative chamber.
Expressing gratitude to the Senate administration for their hospitality and informative tour, the delegation described the visit as a memorable and enriching experience.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility
Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT
Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations
Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..
Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..
UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
MPAs briefed on PICIIP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT3 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews security plans, law-enforcement strategies ahead of major events16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Rangers headquarters, praises law enforcement efforts16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Pakpattan road accident16 minutes ago
-
National Women’s Convention highlights achievements, calls for enhanced Women’s participation16 minutes ago
-
Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estate landscape13 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan Sports Carnival held at NUML26 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Murtaza Ali Shah26 minutes ago
-
NTUF distributes helmets and rearview mirrors26 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to PS Koral26 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police top priority; says IGP36 minutes ago
-
2 'dacoits' arrested36 minutes ago