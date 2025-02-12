Open Menu

NUST Delegation Visits Parliament House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:12 PM

NUST delegation visits parliament house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A delegation of 47 students and faculty members from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday visited the Parliament House as part of an educational tour.

The Senate officials warmly welcomed the visitors and facilitated their visit.

The delegation was given a tour of the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary on the history of the Upper House.

The students showed keen interest in statues of prominent political figures and historical photographs displayed at the museum.

During the visit, the delegation received a detailed briefing on Senate procedures and the legislative process.

Later, the students had the opportunity to visit the Senate Hall to observe the workings of the upper legislative chamber.

Expressing gratitude to the Senate administration for their hospitality and informative tour, the delegation described the visit as a memorable and enriching experience.

