NUST extends scholar support programme to Chakwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As part of its efforts to promote educational equity, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has reached an understanding with the Qazi Foundation, to provide financial aid for deserving university scholars hailing from the district of Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) As part of its efforts to promote educational equity, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has reached an understanding with the Qazi Foundation, to provide financial aid for deserving university scholars hailing from the district of Chakwal.

Facilitated by the Office of Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, the newly forged partnership derives from a broader commitment between the two organisations to strengthen research, innovation, and educational initiatives in the region.

At the signing ceremony held at the DC office, Qurat-ul-Ain Malik, Deputy Commissioner, acknowledged NUST's contributions to inclusive growth at the national level and extolled the philanthropic efforts of the Chakwal community towards transformative education.

At the occasion, Maria Qadri, Director University Advancement Office-NUST, presented an overview of the need-based programme, and expanded upon how this agreement would profoundly impact the lives of present and future generations of students.

Qazi Akbar, on behalf of his brother Qazi Ashraf - Head of the Qazi Foundation, endorsed the agreement and reaffirmed his commitment to the cause.

The partnership will initially help generate funds for as many as 14 students currently enrolled in multiple programmes at NUST, besides the conduct of admission awareness sessions for enhanced visibility across the district.

The event drew a diverse audience, including chamber members, members of the business community, and local media, all eagerly anticipating the continued success of this noble initiative.