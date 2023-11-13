Open Menu

NUST Goes Up 3 Places To Stand At #64 In Asia

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Sustaining its upward course, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has ascended 3 positions to now stand at #64 among Asian universities as per QS Asia University Rankings 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Sustaining its upward course, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has ascended 3 positions to now stand at #64 among Asian universities as per QS Asia University Rankings 2024.

The university has also retained its No. 1 position in Asia among the Pakistani higher education institutions for the 7th consecutive year.

NUST's improved ranking speaks of its holistic approach to academic excellence and strong commitment to quality.

As many as 857 universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian rankings by QS, a renowned global ranking agency.

There is a noticeable increase in the number of varsities ranked this year as compared to the previous year’s figure of 760.

QS Rankings are carried out based on factors such as academic quality, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per paper, papers per faculty, faculty staff with PhD, and international research network, etc. NUST is currently ranked at #367 as per QS World University Rankings 2024.

