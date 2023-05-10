UrduPoint.com

NUST, HEC Ink DoU To Undertake PM's National Innovation Award

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 06:35 PM

NUST, HEC ink DoU to undertake PM's National Innovation Award

The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan have signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) to undertake the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award, an initiative under the Prime Minister's Youth Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan have signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) to undertake the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award, an initiative under the Prime Minister's Youth Program.

Executive Director of HEC Dr Shaista Sohail and NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, Dr Rizwan Riaz signed the partnership agreement at the main campus of NUST, a press release on Wednesday said.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Rector NUST Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari attended the event.

The Prime Minister's National Innovation Award is a pioneering initiative launched by PM Youth Affairs to support early-stage startups in emerging fields in Pakistan. It is the country's first public-funded, equity-free seed grant programme, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

The project aims to identify and nurture 100 brilliant ideas through financial support, mentorship, and a focused, hands-on startup boot camp. Experienced professionals will help refine the ideas, and promising startups will have access to various incubation centres across Pakistan for further development.

This flagship project is a significant step towards promoting socioeconomic development in the country by creating new business ventures and job opportunities for young people. By encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship, the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award aims to unleash the potential of the country's youth and drive innovation in Pakistan.

The collaboration between the executing agency (HEC) and the partner agency (NUST) will consist of several key collaborative activities. These activities are Business Proposal Writing & Pitching Bootcamp Pitching Competition, Award Ceremonies and Investor-Connect event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Business Job Young Mukhtar Ahmed HEC National University Event Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy proje ..

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy projects, march towards zero greenh ..

8 minutes ago
 Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in futur ..

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

24 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

41 minutes ago
 US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest in 2 Years - Labor Dept.

9 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

9 minutes ago
 One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza

One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.