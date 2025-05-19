NUST Hold Symposium On Youth Participation In Energy Transition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:19 PM
A symposium titled ‘Youth Leading the Charge: Next Steps in the Energy Transition’ was held here at the US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCASE) at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The event focused on the growing energy needs and the role of youth in acquiring modern and environmentally friendly technologies, a NUST news release said on Monday.
Dr Mubarak Hussain Haider, Executive Director of Quantum Mechanics, in his special lecture on the subject emphasized the importance of renewable energy, green financing and the role of youth in shaping Pakistan's sustainable energy future.
He highlighted the vast opportunities for environmentally friendly energy production in Pakistan and encouraged youth to acquire expertise in the field.
Dr Haider mentioned various renewable energy sources available in Pakistan, including solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, hydro and ocean energy.
He lauded NUST's efforts for promoting solar energy and encouraged students to develop skills in the field.
The symposium also featured an exhibition of solar energy devices developed by Quantum Mechanics and Itel Energy Pakistan, which evinced keen interest among students.
The symposium emphasized the crucial role of youth in Pakistan's energy transition and encouraged them to develop expertise in renewable energy technologies.
