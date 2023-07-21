Open Menu

NUST Holds 19th Annual National Engineering Robotics Contest

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 08:13 PM

NUST holds 19th annual National Engineering Robotics Contest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):The last two decades have seen tremendous activity in the field of Robotics as part of its efforts to promote Robotics in Pakistan, NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME) has been holding the National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC) since 2003.

Over 200 teams from all over the country took part in the 19th annual edition of this prestigious competition held in the second and third week of July.

NUST CEME organised the event in collaboration with STEM Careers Program and HEC. The five-day event was split into nine categories, including Indigenous Robots, Modular Robots for Schools and Universities, Robowars, Aero, etc. What set the competition apart was the demographic diversity it entailed. A special award "Akhtar Nawaz Prize" was dedicated to those teams that came from far-flung areas of Pakistan.

The event sponsors included MRS Technologies, Graana, Headstart School, Sapient Hall School, Robotics World Pvt. Ltd., Education Resource Network and Buraaq Tractors.

Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation, was the chief guest. He complimented the efforts of NUST CEME towards the promotion of Robotics in Pakistan, especially amongst the youth. He termed NERC an ideal platform for honing their innovation potential and problem-solving skills as a team. Earlier, Brig Salman Wasif Ali Khan, Commandant CEME, highlighted how the competition had gained immense popularity and, as a result, the number of participants increased over the years.

Towards the end, the chief guest presented prizes to the winning teams in different categories. Winner NERC 2023 shield along with a cash prize was presented to the team "The Boys" from NUST CEME.

