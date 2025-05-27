NUST Hosts 'Open House 2025', Showcasing Student Innovation, Industry Collaboration
The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Balochistan Campus held its annual Open House and Job Fair 2025 on Tuesday, bringing together academia, industry leaders, government officials, and civil society to celebrate student innovation and strengthen academia-industry linkages
The event featured final-year projects from graduating students in Civil Engineering and Computer Science, providing them with an opportunity to present their work to potential employers and stakeholders, said a news release.
Balochistan Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, was the chief guest of the event. She had laid the foundation stone of the campus in April 2018 during her tenure as the first female Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.
Reflecting on the campus's growth, she remarked, "To witness this campus evolve into a thriving center of knowledge, innovation, and opportunity fills me with immense pride. Minister Durrani emphasized the importance of practical education and industry collaboration in empowering the youth of Balochistan.
She commended the students for their innovative projects and the faculty for fostering an environment conducive to learning and development.
Dean and Director of NUST Balochistan Campus, Brigadier Prof Dr Mughees Aslam, lauded the successful organization of the event, stating, "This impactful Open House has not only showcased the incredible innovation and talent of our students but also deepened our collaboration with industry and development sectors." The Open House and Job Fair 2025 underscored NUST's commitment to quality education and national integration through its regional campuses.
The event aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, preparing graduates to contribute meaningfully to the province's development.
Participants expressed optimism about the future of Balochistan's youth and the role of institutions like NUST in shaping a more inclusive and innovative society.
