NUST hosts Water Conservation Walk to promote sustainable practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) successfully organized a Water Conservation Walk on Thursday aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving water resources and promoting sustainable practices among students, faculty, and the wider community.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and environmental enthusiasts, all united in their commitment to addressing the global water crisis.

The walk was graced by the esteemed presence of Rector NUST, Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif who emphasized the critical role of educational institutions in fostering environmental stewardship.

In his keynote address, Dr. Latif highlighted the urgency of water conservation in the face of growing water scarcity and climate change.

“Water is a precious resource, and its conservation is not just a responsibility but a necessity for our survival,” said Dr.

Muhammad Zahid Latif.

"At NUST, we are committed to leading by example and inspiring our students and community to adopt sustainable practices that ensure a better future for generations to come”, he said.

The event featured a walkathon across the NUST campus, followed by interactive sessions and awareness booths showcasing innovative water-saving technologies and practices. Participants were also educated on simple yet effective measures to conserve water in their daily lives.

NUST has consistently been at the forefront of promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness.

This event is part of the university’s broader initiative to integrate sustainable development goals into its academic and extracurricular programs.

The Water Conservation Walk concluded with a pledge-taking ceremony, where participants vowed to take proactive steps toward water conservation in their personal and professional lives.