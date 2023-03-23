NUST, ICESCO join hands to make strides in higher education

Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) entered into a partnership with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST-Islamabad) on Wednesday

The aim is to make collective efforts towards advancing higher education and research, particularly in Islamic countries.

Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Dr. Salim M AlMalik, Director General ICESCO signed the partnership agreement at NUST School of Interdisciplinary Engineering and Science (SINES).

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, also graced the occasion with his presence.

Based in Rabat (Morocco), ICESCO is a leading Islamic world organization promoting educational, scientific, and cultural cooperation.

As part of the understanding, an ICESCO Chair will be established at NUST to strengthen ties between the two institutions, and promote academic and scientific cooperation, especially in the field of Data Analytics.

The agreement will help foster joint research, exchange of expertise, faculty and student exchange programs, and joint academic and scientific activities.

The Chair will also promote educational and scientific cooperation among Islamic countries toward reinforcing the global knowledge economy.

The two institutions aim to work together to achieve sustainable development, promote social harmony, and advance the well-being of people in the Islamic world and beyond.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the esteemed guests also visited the National Science and Technology Park-NUST and various high-tech labs at SINES.