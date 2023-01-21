NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Friday said that National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Khuzdar Campus would prove to be a game changer for Balochistan's education and research sectors.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Rector NUST, Lt. General (retd) Javed Mehmood Bukhari.

Rector NUST briefed the federal minister about the performance of the institution.

The minister discussed various aspects pertaining to the establishment of Khuzdar Campus of NUST for the promotion of higher education, especially science and technology in the backward areas of Balochistan and reviewed the possible steps for its implementation.

It was conveyed that the Ministry of Science and Technology would send a letter to the Chairman Board of Governors to inform about the need for its establishment.

On the instructions of the minister, the work on PC-I will be started and this project will be included in the PSDP of the next financial year.

On the instructions of Federal Minister, Agha Hassan Baloch, it was decided to immediately implement the establishment of Khuzdar Block in NUST Balochistan Campus Quetta, in which the young students from Khuzdar and other backward areas of Balochistan will be given admission.

The minister said that according to the vision of Balochistan National Party leader, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, no minute would be spared to equip the youth of Balochistan with modern sciences.