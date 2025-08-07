NUST observes World Population Day with focus on youth empowerment and family wellbeing

The Centre of Excellence on Population and Wellbeing Studies (CePwS) at the School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H), NUST, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), commemorated World Population Day 2025 with a thought-provoking panel discussion and an essay-writing competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Centre of Excellence on Population and Wellbeing Studies (CePwS) at the School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H), NUST, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), commemorated World Population Day 2025 with a thought-provoking panel discussion and an essay-writing competition.

The event was centered on this year’s theme: “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world.”

Held at the CIPS Boardroom, Jinnah Auditorium, NUST, the event brought together a diverse group of experts from academia, government institutions, NGOs, INGOs, and universities including representatives from UNFPA, Population Council Pakistan, NIPS, AWF, SDPI, and others.

The keynote speakers included Ms. Latika Maskey Pradhan, Deputy Country Representative of UNFPA, who addressed Pakistan’s ongoing challenges in population management, the prevalence of child marriage, and the importance of women empowerment through effective policy interventions. Ms. Maria Qadri, Director Marcoms NUST, emphasized the significance of empowering youth to make informed family choices.

Dr. Daud Munir reflected on the critical role of governance, policy, and legislation in shaping family planning strategies, while Dr. Zafar Mahmood underscored the potential of Pakistan’s youth in transforming the country’s socio-economic and political landscape. Dr. Faisal Abbas, Director CePwS, highlighted the family as the cornerstone of society, influencing cultural and moral values.

The panel discussed structural barriers—such as harmful gender norms and lack of youth-centered support systems—that limit young people’s ability to make empowered life decisions.

Speakers urged the need to shift the narrative around reproductive health and family planning from being a "women-only" issue to a shared responsibility, advocating for the increased involvement of men—particularly fathers—as nurturing and emotionally present caregivers.

The event concluded with an essay competition and souvenir distribution ceremony, engaging students and youth advocates in dialogue around inclusive family planning and a hopeful, equitable future for all.