NUST Open Houses Showcase Transformative Student Innovations And Industry Linkages
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM
The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) recently hosted a series of Open Houses across three of its premier institutions, highlighting groundbreaking student innovations and strengthening academia-industry linkages
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) recently hosted a series of Open Houses across three of its premier institutions, highlighting groundbreaking student innovations and strengthening academia-industry linkages.
The institutions included the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering (SCEE), the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS), and the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering (SMME).
The events served as dynamic platforms for final-year students to exhibit cutting-edge projects that reflect NUST’s commitment to research, innovation, and real-world problem-solving.
At SCEE’s Open House and Job Fair, students from Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) programs presented 54 final-year design projects. The event attracted over 60 leading organizations such as FWO, NDMA, NESPAK, WAPDA, GIZ, and Halcrow Pakistan Ltd.
, offering students invaluable networking and career opportunities.
SEECS showcased pioneering student projects in emerging fields including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity, FinTech, and Sustainable Technologies. Visitors toured cutting-edge laboratories and engaged with project teams to explore innovative tech solutions rooted in NUST’s outcome-based education model.
Meanwhile, SMME’s Open House saw over 120 final-year students presenting more than 35 advanced engineering projects, reflecting interdisciplinary creativity in the realms of mechanical and manufacturing engineering. The event attracted significant participation from industry professionals, academia, and alumni.
The Open Houses not only celebrated the ingenuity of NUST’s students but also reinforced the university’s mission to produce future-ready graduates equipped to drive technological and societal progress.
Recent Stories
After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..
High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series
FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office
Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representation: Musadik Malik
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Leaders of Canada, UK & France oppose Israel’s expansion into Gaza, West Bank ..
2nd OIC-15 Ministerial Meeting concludes with Tehran Declaration on AI cooperati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court24 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict security for Chinese nationals24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner terms anti-polio drive as national responsibility, vows zero tolerance for negligence24 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife24 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson assures justice, support to accident victims34 minutes ago
-
Call, click or visit: ICT citizens get three ways to complain34 minutes ago
-
WASA restores major sewer line34 minutes ago
-
Pre-Budget Seminar in Peshawar Sparks Dialogue on KP’s Fiscal Priorities, Challenges, Solutions34 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for violating ban on swimming in spillway54 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad takes key steps to improve public health and prison facilities54 minutes ago
-
Punjab waives birth/death registration and certificate issuance fees under new rules54 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 'kulfi' unit in Shahdara54 minutes ago