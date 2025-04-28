Open Menu

NUST Organizes Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:07 PM

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) held a vibrant tree plantation drive at its Islamabad campus on Monday, with Rector Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif leading the event

A large number of faculty members, staff, and students enthusiastically participated, planting over 350 saplings across the designated areas as part of the university’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Following the plantation activity, the atmosphere turned festive with a series of recreational competitions, including tug of war and arm wrestling matches between faculty and students.

Adding to the excitement, the Rector himself joined the competitions, encouraging greater camaraderie and spirit among participants.

The day culminated with a campus-wide marathon, which saw overwhelming participation from all age groups.

Rector Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif later awarded prizes to the top performers across various categories, commending their zeal and reaffirming NUST’s dedication to fostering a healthy and eco-friendly campus environment.

