NUST Organizes Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:07 PM
The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) held a vibrant tree plantation drive at its Islamabad campus on Monday, with Rector Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif leading the event
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) held a vibrant tree plantation drive at its Islamabad campus on Monday, with Rector Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif leading the event.
A large number of faculty members, staff, and students enthusiastically participated, planting over 350 saplings across the designated areas as part of the university’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.
Following the plantation activity, the atmosphere turned festive with a series of recreational competitions, including tug of war and arm wrestling matches between faculty and students.
Adding to the excitement, the Rector himself joined the competitions, encouraging greater camaraderie and spirit among participants.
The day culminated with a campus-wide marathon, which saw overwhelming participation from all age groups.
Rector Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif later awarded prizes to the top performers across various categories, commending their zeal and reaffirming NUST’s dedication to fostering a healthy and eco-friendly campus environment.
Recent Stories
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi
NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..
Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU
1st JC sets agenda for enhancing Pakistan-Czech relations
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Participants at Pakistan-China Summit emphasize urgent shift to green economy
Rupee sheds 09 paisas against US Dollar
EOBI achieves unprecedented growth & reforms under new leadership: Briefing
Stock markets mostly rise as investors eye trade talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi4 minutes ago
-
NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive4 minutes ago
-
UoS to host CEO forum on 30thl21 minutes ago
-
KU holds protest rally against Indian aggression, threats to suspend Indus Waters Treaty21 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on gatherings near exam centers in Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan economic progress unpalatable to India: Dewan Sukhdev21 minutes ago
-
Strict action ordered against quacks, spurious medicines21 minutes ago
-
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi9 minutes ago
-
114 suspects held in ICT Police crackdown on illegal arms, narcotics21 minutes ago
-
Schools told to get licences for motorcycle riding students21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investment relations9 minutes ago
-
SMIU organises rally against Indian allegations, decision regarding IWT21 minutes ago