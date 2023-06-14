UrduPoint.com

NUST Plans Workshop On 'Astronomy, Telescopes And Astrophotography' On June 26-27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 07:03 PM

NUST School of Natural Sciences (SNS) has planned to organize the second 'Workshop on Astronomy, Telescopes, and Astrophotography' from June 26-27, with an aim to ignite the love of astronomy and our magnificent universe among the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):NUST School of Natural Sciences (SNS) has planned to organize the second 'Workshop on Astronomy, Telescopes, and Astrophotography' from June 26-27, with an aim to ignite the love of astronomy and our magnificent universe among the masses.

Following the previous tradition of arranging the Astronomy Workshop, the NUST SNS is hosting another night of stargazing for students and enthusiasts alike.

According to the NUST official announcement, "The students from FSc and A level are eligible to participate in the workshop and can register till June 21." "The workshop will include Introduction to Astronomy, Introduction to Telescopes, Live Telescope Handling and Alignment, Moon, Mars, Venus, Nebulae, Stars, and Live Astrophotography and Demo, "it added.

The organizing committee of the workshop includes Principal SNS, Professor Rashid Farooq, Head of Department, Physics, Professor Syed Rizwan Hussain, Event Chair and Presenter, Brig. Mubashir ul Haq Abbasi, Event Co-chair, Dr Tajammal Hussain Khokhar, Event Resource Person, Sabah uf Din Ahmad, and Event Focal Person, M. Basil Minhaj.

The students who want to know all there is in our galaxy and beyond may register through the web link: forms. gle/Beh3akzZfzcEskNq5.

