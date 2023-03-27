UrduPoint.com

NUST Ranked #160 Globally, #1 In Pakistan Among Engineering, Technology Universities

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 07:03 PM

NUST ranked #160 globally, #1 in Pakistan among Engineering, Technology universities

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Pakistan, has ascended 19 positions in Engineering and Technology to stand at #160 globally and retained the #1 position in Pakistan for the 7th consecutive year as per QS World University Ranking by Subject 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Pakistan, has ascended 19 positions in Engineering and Technology to stand at #160 globally and retained the #1 position in Pakistan for the 7th consecutive year as per QS World University Ranking by Subject 2023.

Overall, NUST has stood first in Pakistan across six subject areas, including Electrical and Electronics Engineering; Computer Science; Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Civil and Structural Engineering; and Material Science.

NUST currently stands at #334 in the World University Rankings, #67 in Asia University Rankings and #41 in World Young University Rankings, besides being number 1 in Pakistan in all three categories.

As a comprehensive university, NUST focuses on an array of disciplines viz., Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Applied Biosciences, Management Sciences, Social Sciences, etc. while ensuring quality at all tiers in line with the university's vision to develop as a progressive fourth generation university.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Young National University All Asia

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bh ..

Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bhallay’ the most in Iftari

4 minutes ago
 World Bank&#039;s approves $207 million additional ..

World Bank&#039;s approves $207 million additional financing to reduce food inse ..

10 minutes ago
 Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 3 ..

Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 30-Year Low of 2.2% by 2030 - W ..

10 minutes ago
 Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 3 ..

Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 30-Year Low of 2.2% by 2030 - W ..

10 minutes ago
 Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of ..

Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sh ..

Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi majlis

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.