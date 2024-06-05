Open Menu

NUST Rises In Global Rankings

Published June 05, 2024

NUST rises in global rankings

Demonstrating phenomenal progress in the global rankings, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST-Pakistan) has ascended 14 places to stand at #353, as per QS World University Rankings 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Demonstrating phenomenal progress in the global rankings, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST-Pakistan) has ascended 14 places to stand at #353, as per QS World University Rankings 2025.

NUST has made significant headway in key performance metrics, improving 100 positions in Sustainability, 86 positions in International Research Network, 54 positions in Citations per Faculty, and 42 positions in the Academic Reputation.

Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, has attributed the improvement in varsity’s global ranking to the dedicated efforts of its faculty and staff along with the hard work of students.

He said, “As NUST celebrates this impressive milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation in education and research.”

With a diverse community of scholars and learners, NUST is committed to excellence in transformative learning, disruptive research and innovation, and collaborative partnerships.

The university provides a myriad of academic opportunities that empower individuals to explore their passions, broaden their perspectives, and cultivate the skills essential for leadership in their respective fields.

