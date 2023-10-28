(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST), maintaining its previous tradition of carrying out relief efforts for those in distress, has started collecting donations for Gaza's emergency relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The National University of Science and Technology (NUST), maintaining its previous tradition of carrying out relief efforts for those in distress, has started collecting donations for Gaza's emergency relief efforts.

The Student Affairs Directorate of the university is actively engaged in seeking donations for Gaza's emergency relief efforts.

The division has asked the citizens to donate urgently needed items, including cereals, powdered milk, infant formulas, coffee mixture, biscuits, chocolates, cooked rice, cooked chicken or meat, cooked vegetables, fruits and water purification tablets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap bars, hand sanitizers, moisturizers, a box of bandages, shampoos, sanitary napkins, pampers for children (different sizes), washing soap or powder, medicines related to surgery, trauma, orthopaedic, infection, wounds, and general medicine.

The university has urged the public to join its efforts to support this noble cause by extending donations and helping bring relief to those in need. The generous contributions of people can make a significant difference, it stated.