NUST Selected UNAI Hub Chair For SDG-12 – Responsible Consumption And Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) In a significant milestone strengthening its position as a leader in sustainability efforts, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has been selected as the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) Hub Chair for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-12 – Responsible Consumption and Production).

This prestigious honour places the university among the elite group of 17 institutions worldwide, chosen from a competitive pool of 333 institutions.

With this outstanding accomplishment, NUST now stands as the only university from Pakistan to receive this recognition for the 2025-2027 term, said a news release.

As part of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SDG-12 focuses on ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns, which is key to sustain the livelihoods of current and future generations.

By being appointed as the Hub Chair, NUST will lead global initiatives, foster collaborations, and drive research and policy development to advance sustainability practices in this critical area.

Rector NUST, Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif, a renowned academician, has termed this global recognition a testament to the university’s unparalleled commitment to sustainable practices towards shaping a more prosperous future for all.

He has hoped that as a Hub Chair, NUST would engage with international stakeholders, make meaningful contributions to policy frameworks, and spearhead transformative projects aligned with the SDG-12.

He trusts that the landmark achievement will also provide a significant platform for students, researchers and faculty to make discernible contributions to global sustainable initiatives, reinforcing the university’s mission to drive a positive change.

As the sole representative from Pakistan on this prestigious UN panel, NUST aims to inspire other institutions of higher learning and communities in the region to embrace sustainable development practices, paving the way for a greener and more equitable future.

