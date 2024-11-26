Open Menu

NUST Showcases Innovative Technologies At IDEAS 2024

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) made its mark at the 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024), held recently at the Karachi Expo Centre

As a leading institution in technological research and development, NUST’s participation was a highlight, with its pavilion featuring three specialized booths: Defence Technologies, NUST Technologies and Emerging Technologies.

According to the NUST, the Defence Technologies booth showcased NUST’s advanced research in defense solutions, while the NUST Technologies booth highlighted the university’s contributions to advancements in various technological fields.

The Emerging Technologies booth featured innovative projects that reflect the university’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, from AI-driven solutions to sustainable tech applications.

IDEAS 2024 saw a diverse array of local and international delegates from over 70 countries, alongside representatives from national and global organizations.

This year’s event set the stage for meaningful collaborations in research and innovation.

NUST’s active participation underlined its role in fostering global partnerships and contributing to the growth of defence and technology sectors worldwide.

With the event drawing high-level representatives and industry leaders, NUST’s involvement promises to strengthen its position as a key player in the global technological landscape, emphasizing the importance of research-driven innovation for defence and beyond.

