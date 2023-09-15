Open Menu

NUST, S&P Global Pakistan Strengthen Linkages By Signing MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 11:32 PM

NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by signing MoU

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Placement Office and S&P Global Pakistan have entered into a strategic partnership to reshape research, industrial connectivity, training, and employment prospects for both institutions

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Placement Office and S&P Global Pakistan have entered into a strategic partnership to reshape research, industrial connectivity, training, and employment prospects for both institutions.

This groundbreaking partnership between NUST and S&P Global was solidified through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the NUST Campus. Pro-Rector NUST Research, Innovation and Commercialization (RIC), Dr Rizwan Riaz and Managing Director S&P Global Pakistan Mujeeb Zahur signed the MoU in a ceremony held here.

The ceremony was attended by the HR, Marketing and Operations team of S&P Global and the NUST Placement Office team.

Mujeeb Zahur emphasized the pivotal role of robust industry-academia alliances in providing students and graduates with invaluable hands-on experience.

He not only reiterated S&P Global's resolute dedication to recruiting highly skilled candidates but also highlighted the additional benefits this collaboration will bring.

This includes offering cutting-edge Final Year Project (FYP) opportunities for students thus providing a unique platform for practical application of knowledge.

Furthermore, the partnership will serve as a nurturing ground for identifying and cultivating extraordinary talent, equipping them with essential real-world skills that go beyond conventional academic teachings.

Dr Rizwan Riaz not only commended S&P Global's visionary approach but also showcased the exceptional strengths of NUST. He emphasized NUST's unwavering dedication to not only nurturing but also arming students with the skills to become the favored choice of employers.

Dr Riaz stressed that NUST alumni are distinguished by their comprehensive skill set, enabling them to excel on the global stage.

He further emphasized the far-reaching impact of this collaboration, underscoring its pivotal role in fostering multifaceted development.

Following the MoU, the delegation had the privilege of visiting the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), a hub for pioneering research and innovation.

This visit provided invaluable insights into the vibrant realm of innovation and the exchange of technology, underscoring the potential impact of this partnership on forthcoming technological progress.

Through this visionary alliance, NUST and S&P Global Inc. are set to cultivate a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures talent, propels innovation, and catalyzes industrial progress. The MoU stands as a testament to the shared vision of both organizations in establishing long-term, sustainable growth.

