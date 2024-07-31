NUST stands as a beacon of innovation, excellence: Patricia Scotland

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has said the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)stands as a beacon of innovation and academic excellence in Pakistan and beyond

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has said the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)stands as a beacon of innovation and academic excellence in Pakistan and beyond.

Addressing a ceremony at NUST here on Wednesday, she said that NUST has been instrumental in fostering national development and introducing world-class faculty in Pakistan and abroad.

Patricia said that the Commonwealth gives immense importance to education for sustainable development and equipping the young generation with knowledge and skills to attain development.

She said that technology has changed the world rapidly and to face this challenge, there was a need to equip the future generation with technological skills.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General urged the students to get themselves equipped with modern techniques in the field of science and technology, Artificial Intelligence and focus on research.

She said that the commonwealth is providing education to students in digital skills and artificial intelligence and will provide all possible support for the welfare of youth development.

Earlier the Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan welcomed the Commonwealth Secretary General's maiden visit to Pakistan.

Calling Patricia, the true friend of Pakistan, he said that the Commonwealth was providing support in various fields to equip the youth.

He said the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) and the School of Interdisciplinary Engineering and Sciences (SINES) at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) are the leading institutes of innovation, research, and entrepreneurial spirit in Pakistan.

“NSTP is one of NUST’s latest and most groundbreaking projects, serving as a vibrant and high-tech entrepreneurial and business community that houses over 150 enterprises. This dynamic ecosystem ranges from ambitious tech-based start-ups to established global multinationals and is designated as a special economic zone, offering state-of-the-art office spaces, ample parking, and an advanced R&D environment”, he added.

Rana said that entrepreneurs and innovators find themselves surrounded by like-minded individuals, benefiting from NUST’s vast intellectual capital and cutting-edge facilities.

This unique ecosystem supports not only the business community but also students, professionals, and underprivileged individuals, enabling them to contribute significantly to the local economy and compete on a global scale.

The Park is a powerhouse of innovation, mentoring and grooming our youth to drive economic progress and technological advancement.

NSTP is indeed an asset and a catalyst for Pakistan’s socio-economic progress and is a top-tier research institute, one of its kind in Pakistan, established in 2007 under the umbrella of NUST.

“Together, through collaboration and innovation, we can harness this potential to address global challenges and foster sustainable development,” he concluded.