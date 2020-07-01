UrduPoint.com
NUST' Steering Committee Stresses Collective Efforts To Tackle Global Health Issues

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:27 PM

The members of Research and Innovation Steering Committee of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in a virtual meeting pledged to make collective efforts to tackle global health issues like COVID-19, address industrial problems and align Research and Development (R&D) with social and industrial needs

Being a research-intensive university, NUST lays great emphasis on research and innovation to accrue greater impact and positive outcomes.

In order to leverage fully upon NUST research capabilities, and to further enhance its Research and Innovation portfolio, NUST held its first online meeting of Research and Innovation (R&I) Steering Committee.

The Committee constitutes leading academicians from universities abroad, CEOs of prominent local industries and NUST experts. The steering committee has multiple objectives, primarily aimed at elevating NUST R&I to greater heights and steering it to create higher societal impact. The international members of NUST R&I Steering Committee included Dr Sheila MacNeil, Professor The University of Sheffield, UK; Dr Jun Ho Oh, Director of Humanoid Robot Research Centre, KAISTSouth Korea; Dr Giuseppe Andrea Ferro, Chair of Structural Mechanics, Head of Department of Structural, Building & Geotechnical Engineering, Politecnico di Torino, Italy; Dr Hans-Dietrich Haasis, Professor in Maritime Business & Logistics, Universitt Bremen, Germany; and Dr Raheel Nawaz, Director Text & Data Mining Lab, Manchester Metropolitan University, UK.

Distinguished industrial memberships included Umar Ahsan Khan, CEO Dawlance Group of Companies; Ather Imran, CEO Sybrid Pvt Ltd - A Lakson Group Company and Abrar Ahmed, CEO Shafi Reso Chemicals. Thirteen notable researchers from different NUST Schools and Colleges, encompassing the overall NUST research areas and innovation portfolio, and Principals and Heads of all NUST constituent Institutions were present. Earlier, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, welcomed the participants, and appreciated them on joining NUST R&I Steering Committee.

He also touched upon the measures NUST has been taking to strengthen its R&I profile, as a result of which NUST has improved its outcome in Intellectual Property (IP), technology transfer, publications, research projects etc. Ensuing were detailed deliberations on charting an R&I Strategy for NUST, its potential research alignment, devising of plans and policies to foster inter-disciplinary research and innovation in accordance with national priorities and industrial needs. A follow-up meeting is planned to be held after three months.

