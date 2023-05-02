NUST students display mural art on a huge canvas

In a stirring display of artistic prowess, creativity and teamwork, NUST Marketing & Communications joined by a spirited team of students has successfully unveiled the first-ever wall mural at NUST on as large a canvas as the rear of Power Zone, one of the vast sports and fitness complexes at the university's Islamabad campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):In a stirring display of artistic prowess, creativity and teamwork, NUST Marketing & Communications joined by a spirited team of students has successfully unveiled the first-ever wall mural at NUST on as large a canvas as the rear of Power Zone, one of the vast sports and fitness complexes at the university's Islamabad campus.

It has taken months of unparalleled commitment and perseverance for the team to realise the mural that features a mesmerising blend of colours, shapes, and designs. From bold and vibrant brushstrokes to delicate and intricate patterns, the mural is a true testament to the power of collaboration and imagination, and a reminder of the incredible things that can happen when people work together to achieve a common goal, said a press release.

To celebrate the culmination of this unprecedented initiative at the university and recognise the magnificent work of the project team, an event was organised at the mural site, which was graced by the presence of Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, members of faculty and staff and students from different NUST institutions. Rector NUST extolled the artistry and dedication of the student team and NUST Marketing & Communications in executing this joint enterprise.

Rector NUST also presented shields and certificates as a token of appreciation to students and staff.