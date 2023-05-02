UrduPoint.com

NUST Students Display Mural Art On A Huge Canvas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 06:26 PM

NUST students display mural art on a huge canvas

In a stirring display of artistic prowess, creativity and teamwork, NUST Marketing & Communications joined by a spirited team of students has successfully unveiled the first-ever wall mural at NUST on as large a canvas as the rear of Power Zone, one of the vast sports and fitness complexes at the university's Islamabad campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):In a stirring display of artistic prowess, creativity and teamwork, NUST Marketing & Communications joined by a spirited team of students has successfully unveiled the first-ever wall mural at NUST on as large a canvas as the rear of Power Zone, one of the vast sports and fitness complexes at the university's Islamabad campus.

It has taken months of unparalleled commitment and perseverance for the team to realise the mural that features a mesmerising blend of colours, shapes, and designs. From bold and vibrant brushstrokes to delicate and intricate patterns, the mural is a true testament to the power of collaboration and imagination, and a reminder of the incredible things that can happen when people work together to achieve a common goal, said a press release.

To celebrate the culmination of this unprecedented initiative at the university and recognise the magnificent work of the project team, an event was organised at the mural site, which was graced by the presence of Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, members of faculty and staff and students from different NUST institutions. Rector NUST extolled the artistry and dedication of the student team and NUST Marketing & Communications in executing this joint enterprise.

Rector NUST also presented shields and certificates as a token of appreciation to students and staff.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sports Student Enterprise SITE Event From

Recent Stories

Economic diplomacy key to boost Pakistan's exports ..

Economic diplomacy key to boost Pakistan's exports: LCCI President

4 minutes ago
 UAE sends urgent food aid to Sudanese refugees on ..

UAE sends urgent food aid to Sudanese refugees on Chad border

4 minutes ago
 Artist uses AI to turn world leaders into rock sta ..

Artist uses AI to turn world leaders into rock stars in creative series

14 minutes ago
 Kiev Says Could Help Defend European States, Guara ..

Kiev Says Could Help Defend European States, Guarantee Peace in Europe After Joi ..

10 minutes ago
 Armenian Parliament Speaker to Visit Ankara for Pa ..

Armenian Parliament Speaker to Visit Ankara for Participation in BSEC's Summits

8 minutes ago
 Emirates Gas, Emarat introduce new LPG cylinder se ..

Emirates Gas, Emarat introduce new LPG cylinder seals for safety assurance

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.