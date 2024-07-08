Open Menu

NUST Think Tank Holds Seminar On “US-China Strategic Competition: Options For Pakistan”

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 07:02 PM

NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for Pakistan”

Speakers at a seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for Pakistan” held on Monday emphasized the need for geopolitical and geoeconomic innovation to deal with challenges of the 21st century

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Speakers at a seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for Pakistan” held on Monday emphasized the need for geopolitical and geoeconomic innovation to deal with challenges of the 21st century.

The seminar was arranged by the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS).

The keynote speaker, Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad, President, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), emphasized that Pakistan faces both challenges and opportunities amidst US-China strategic competition.

He said success consists in maximizing opportunities and minimizing challenges. President IPRI highlighted Pakistan's unique geostrategic location as a trade and energy hub, its youth bulge as a potential asset, and its natural resources worth trillions as key anchors of a comprehensive approach to national development, regional connectivity, and diplomatic success.

In the second keynote, Ambassador Zamir Akram, former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, stressed that in the contemporary geopolitical scenario, Pakistan's options are constrained, making balanced relations between the US and China unfeasible due to a lack of strategic convergence with the US.

He pointed out that the Indo-US alliance has strengthened Pakistan's strategic partnership with China, leading to the latter’s unmatched support in political, defence, economic, and technological spheres, notably through CPEC, worth $24 billion since 2013.

He advised that China’s status as Pakistan's strategic partner, largest trading partner, and the major source of FDI demand a pragmatic and coordinated approach for sustained common development and security.

In the discussion afterwards, the participants including members of diplomatic community, scholars and academia shared insights into the need for geopolitical and geoeconomic innovation to deal with challenges of the 21st century, the dialectics of domestic national management and foreign policy management, the emergence of powers of different magnitudes in the evolving international system, etc.

Earlier in his opening remarks, DG NIPS Dr Khan noted the climacteric changes taking place in the contemporary international system, like the great-power competition between the United States and China, the rise of new major powers, the increasing vulnerability of the world to conflict and various kinds of disruptions, and the emergence of new transnational integration and multilateralism mechanism like BRICS.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Century World United Nations China CPEC Alliance United States Hub Billion

Recent Stories

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain ..

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability

23 seconds ago
 PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan d ..

PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan defaulters

2 minutes ago
 UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for ..

UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Amir Muqam

3 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding suspension of LH ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of LHC's decision

3 minutes ago
 Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swi ..

Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swing

2 minutes ago
 Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the ..

Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the “Imagine Monet” area with ..

8 minutes ago
FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

8 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PC ..

LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

8 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

9 minutes ago
 Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car acciden ..

Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car accident in Chitral

9 minutes ago
 Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to f ..

Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to foster trade relations

9 minutes ago
 Billions to be spent on 5 roads, sports facilities ..

Billions to be spent on 5 roads, sports facilities in Khanewal

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan