NUST think tank holds webinar on 'Saudi-Iranian Rapprochement'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, Netherlands and South Korea, Ambassador (Retd) Javid Hussain has said that the dtente between Saudi Arabia and Iran had the potential to bring about positive changes, countering the negative impacts of regional geopolitics.

He made these remarks as a keynote speaker at a webinar on "Saudi-Iranian Rapprochement," held by the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS). Amir Yaqub, Director of NIPS moderated the session, which was attended by veteran statesmen, diplomats, academics, researchers and students.

Hussain maintained that the agreement reached between Saudi Arabia and Iran, through Chinese good offices, was a testament to the victory of pragmatism, which shows that mutual understanding and cooperation are vital to safeguarding national interests.

The other keynote speaker, Prof. Ahmet Uysal, Director of Middle Eastern Studies, Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), Ankara, said that T�rkiye emphasizes the importance of maintaining friendly relations with neighbours.

He welcomed the recent rapprochement between nations and hoped for a reduction in tensions within the region.

Imtiaz Gul, Executive Director, the Center for Research and Security Studies, pointed out that regional politics was shifting rapidly, which calls for careful diplomacy on the part of Pakistan to avoid falling behind the geopolitical curve in the region.

Lt Gen (Retd) Masud Aslam highlighted the long history of Saudi-Iranian differences and asserted that Pakistan should cleave to realism and prudent management of bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Solvere Lim Swee Keng, a Singaporean S&T and global affairs expert, underscored the need for intra-civilisational and inter-civilisational harmony for regional and global peace.

He said that trade and connectivity had proven to be "reliable vehicles" for harmony promotion within and across regions.

Other prominent speakers included Ambassador (Retd) Masood Khalid, former Ambassador of Pakistan to China; Ambassador (Retd) Fauzia Nasreen, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia; and Nasir Ali Shah Bukhari, Chairman KASB Group.