NUST to arrange job fair in five cities from Feb 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will arrange a mega job fair in five major cities including Islamabad from February 18 to March 31 bringing top employers at a single platform for enhancing employment opportunities for the young graduates.

The job fair will be arranged by NUST Placement Office (NPO) at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan during the period.

Assistant Manager Internships, NUST Placement Office, Inzemam told APP that the two-day job fair will be arranged at Islamabad campus from March 3-4 in which around more than 1000 students are expected to participate.

These students will be assessed by the employers through interviews, presentations and projects and can be hired on the spot and later.

The job fair is being arranged exclusively for the students of NUST by inviting local giants as well as multi-national companies, he added.

The job fair will be arranged on March 12 in Multan, March 19 in Faisalabad and March 31 in Karachi and February 18 in Lahore, the official said.

These job fairs are intended to enable soon-to-be-graduates to come closer to industry and simultaneously afford employers access to qualified and well-groomed graduates.

Having 94% employment rate of its graduates within one year of their graduation, as per the QS World Rankings, NUST strives to enhance placement opportunities for its students.

