UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST To Arrange Job Fair In Five Cities From Feb 18

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:48 PM

NUST to arrange job fair in five cities from Feb 18

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will arrange a mega job fair in five major cities including Islamabad from February 18 to March 31 bringing top employers at a single platform for enhancing employment opportunities for the young graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will arrange a mega job fair in five major cities including Islamabad from February 18 to March 31 bringing top employers at a single platform for enhancing employment opportunities for the young graduates.

The job fair will be arranged by NUST Placement Office (NPO) at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan during the period.

Assistant Manager Internships, NUST Placement Office, Inzemam told APP that the two-day job fair will be arranged at Islamabad campus from March 3-4 in which around more than 1000 students are expected to participate.

These students will be assessed by the employers through interviews, presentations and projects and can be hired on the spot and later.

The job fair is being arranged exclusively for the students of NUST by inviting local giants as well as multi-national companies, he added.

The job fair will be arranged on March 12 in Multan, March 19 in Faisalabad and March 31 in Karachi and February 18 in Lahore, the official said.

These job fairs are intended to enable soon-to-be-graduates to come closer to industry and simultaneously afford employers access to qualified and well-groomed graduates.

Having 94% employment rate of its graduates within one year of their graduation, as per the QS World Rankings, NUST strives to enhance placement opportunities for its students.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad World Technology Job Young February March National University From Industry Top NPO Employment

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler issues Decree forming Board of Dire ..

6 minutes ago

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

15 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Increased Gas Production by 7% in 201 ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in ..

9 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Manageme ..

12 minutes ago

Anwar Saifullah for developing MNCs

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.