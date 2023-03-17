UrduPoint.com

NUST 'Traditional Sports Gala' Final Results Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 07:46 PM

NUST 'Traditional Sports Gala' final results announced

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced the final results of its 'Traditional Sports Gala' held recently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced the final results of its 'Traditional Sports Gala' held recently.

According to the results, in Dodge Ball, School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) won 1st place for Women, while NUST�Institute of Civil Engineering�(NICE) secured 1st place for Men.� In Seven Stones, NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) took 1st place in the Men's category, while Institute of Geographical Information Systems (IGIS) secured 2nd place.� M Adil from School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME) won 1st place in Men's Arm Wrestling, while Dilek Nadeem from S3H secured 1st place in Women's Arm Wrestling.

In Stappu (Hopscotch), NICE won 1st place�while SEECS secured 2nd place.

� In Volleyball, NICE won 1st place in the Men's category, while SEECS secured 2nd place. In the Women's category, NBS won 1st place, while S3H secured 2nd place.

In Kho Kho, SEECS A won 1st place in the Women's category, while SEECS B secured 2nd place. In the Men's category, SEECS B won 1st place, while SEECS A secured 2nd place.� In the Basketball Half Courts category, SCME won 1st place in Men's, while School of Art Design and Architecture (SADA) secured 1st place in Women's.

Overall, the Traditional Sports Gala 2023 was a huge success, and the participants showcased their sportsmanship and competitive spirit.�The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled for next week to acknowledge the performance of the students.

