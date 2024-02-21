NUST, WWF-Pakistan join hands to collaborate on research and innovation

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and WWF-Pakistan have joined hands to collaborate on research and innovation to promote sustainable development, the use of technology, and academic linkages in Pakistan through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and WWF-Pakistan have joined hands to collaborate on research and innovation to promote sustainable development, the use of technology, and academic linkages in Pakistan through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

According to the NUST, the MoU signing ceremony was held with presence of officials from NUST as well as WWF-Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization (RIC), Dr. Rizwan Riaz highlighted NUST's endeavors in sustainable technology, industry-academia linkages, and the university's global reach.

Director General, WWF-Pakistan, Hammad Naqi Khan spoke about WWF's key areas of work and discussed many potential areas of collaboration.

DG WWF-Pakistan, Hammad Naqi’s visit to NSTP advanced the institutional commitment to collaborate, emphasizing their combined strength in fostering sustainable solutions through research, advocacy, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Both the officials expressed the hope that this MoU marks a significant step towards a greener future through the collaboration of these institutions.

The WWF-Pakistan (Worldwide Fund for Nature Pakistan) is a leading environmental conservation organization in Pakistan, established in 1970 as part of the global WWF network.

Over the past five decades, WWF-Pakistan has been at the forefront of nature conversation in the country initiating numerous projects and programs aimed at preserving biodiversity, promoting environmental education, and advocating for sustainable development.