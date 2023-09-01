Open Menu

NUTECH, GIKI And NED Varsity Collaborate To Revolutionize Technology Education

In a historic move, the National University of Technology (NUTECH), Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIKI) and NED University of Engineering and Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here Friday to enhance the quality and relevance of technical education while fostering industry integration and innovation

According to a press release, the primary objective of this partnership is transforming technology education to propel the participating institutions towards global recognition by generating highly skilled human resources in line with industry demands.

By combining their expertise and resources, NUTECH, GIKI, and NED are poised to make significant contributions to the technological landscape.

