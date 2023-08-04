NUTECH holds job fair for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :National University of Technology (NUTECH) here on Friday organized the second "Open House and Job Fair 2023" to connect graduating students with 90 leading companies from various sectors like Corporate, Engineering, IT, Banking and Research and Development.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was the esteemed chief guest at the ceremony.

Dignitaries from the industry and armed forces were also among the attendees, said a press release.

The event emphasized industry-academia collaboration to strengthen the economy.

Students showcased capstone projects, interacted with CEOs and gained insights into corporate requirements. The event facilitated employer-student interaction, aided fresh graduates in securing positions in renowned organizations and contributed to Pakistan's economic growth.