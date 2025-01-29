Open Menu

NUTECH Launches Admission Awareness Campaign In Multan, Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM

NUTECH launches admission awareness campaign in Multan, Bahawalpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The National University of Technology (NUTECH) has launched an admission awareness campaign in Multan and Bahawalpur.

As part of this initiative, the university’s Registrar Dr Syed Adnan Qasim conducted awareness sessions at various schools and colleges in both cities. A large number of teachers and students attended these sessions.

During the sessions, Dr.

Adnan Qasim highlighted how NUTECH has helped many students achieve their dreams. He described the university as a key platform for preparing students to contribute to economic and industrial growth. He also informed attendees that NUTECH conducts admission tests four times a year in Multan and Bahawalpur.

Students from both public and private educational institutions showed keen interest in the university’s programs and actively participated by asking questions.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its ..

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

17 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 o ..

UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour

32 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at A ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..

47 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lak ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal

47 minutes ago
 FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

1 hour ago
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

1 hour ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

2 hours ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan