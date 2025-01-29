NUTECH Launches Admission Awareness Campaign In Multan, Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The National University of Technology (NUTECH) has launched an admission awareness campaign in Multan and Bahawalpur.
As part of this initiative, the university’s Registrar Dr Syed Adnan Qasim conducted awareness sessions at various schools and colleges in both cities. A large number of teachers and students attended these sessions.
During the sessions, Dr.
Adnan Qasim highlighted how NUTECH has helped many students achieve their dreams. He described the university as a key platform for preparing students to contribute to economic and industrial growth. He also informed attendees that NUTECH conducts admission tests four times a year in Multan and Bahawalpur.
Students from both public and private educational institutions showed keen interest in the university’s programs and actively participated by asking questions.
