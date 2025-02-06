Open Menu

NUTECH Launches Campaign For Industry-based Education

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM

NUTECH launches campaign for industry-based education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The National University of Technology (NUTECH), Pakistan’s only industry-integrated university, has launched a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at promoting industry-based education and enhancing student welfare.

The Primary goal of the campaign is to bridge the gap between education and industry while equipping students with practical skills that align with the demands of the modern job market.

As part of the initiative, awareness sessions are being held across various cities in the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Quetta. These sessions are designed to familiarise students, parents, and industry experts with NUTECH’s innovative educational model, which focuses on skill-based learning, applied research, and direct industry engagement.

Alongside academic excellence, student welfare remains a top priority at NUTECH. The university is offering a range of support services to ensure students have the best opportunities for success, including financial aid, career counseling, mental health programs, and scholarships.

With this campaign, NUTECH is committed to fostering a generation of students who are not only academically proficient but also industry-ready and equipped to contribute to the national economy.

