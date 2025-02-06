NUTECH Launches Campaign For Industry-based Education
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The National University of Technology (NUTECH), Pakistan’s only industry-integrated university, has launched a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at promoting industry-based education and enhancing student welfare.
The Primary goal of the campaign is to bridge the gap between education and industry while equipping students with practical skills that align with the demands of the modern job market.
As part of the initiative, awareness sessions are being held across various cities in the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Quetta. These sessions are designed to familiarise students, parents, and industry experts with NUTECH’s innovative educational model, which focuses on skill-based learning, applied research, and direct industry engagement.
Alongside academic excellence, student welfare remains a top priority at NUTECH. The university is offering a range of support services to ensure students have the best opportunities for success, including financial aid, career counseling, mental health programs, and scholarships.
With this campaign, NUTECH is committed to fostering a generation of students who are not only academically proficient but also industry-ready and equipped to contribute to the national economy.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAHE launches faculty training programme for fresh PHDs at Lahore & Peshawar8 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of Latif Khosa's plea8 minutes ago
-
Mukesh Chawla orders crackdown on illegal dumpers in Karachi8 minutes ago
-
NUTECH launches campaign for industry-based education8 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan stresses ‘First Greeting, then Speech’ for people-friendly policing8 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to ensure patient safety in hospitals: Khawaja Salman8 minutes ago
-
JCP recommends nine names for appointment as Additional Judges LHC8 minutes ago
-
Under-arrest accused shot dead in district courts8 minutes ago
-
Seminar on fog, environment pollution held in GCGC Gulbahar18 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib conducts surprise visit to PS Golra18 minutes ago
-
Rauf Rind condoles demise of Prince Karim18 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi firing incident18 minutes ago