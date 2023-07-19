ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's National University of Technology (NUTECH) Islamabad has been selected as one of the hundred most innovative universities worldwide in 2023 by the World University Ranking for Innovation (WURI).

According to the details, the global ranking agency has included the National University of Technology among the 100 universities around the world in terms of new inventions for development in the industrial sector.

The international agency has termed the university programs with respect to the industrial sector as having individual trends in global standards.

The World University Ranking for Innovation has for the first time included the National University of Technology Pakistan in the list of the most innovative universities in the world with MIT, the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University at the top.

Surprisingly, it also includes a number of lesser-known but remarkably innovative higher education institutions that have not previously appeared in other traditional university rankings, including Pakistan's National University of Technology, Minerva University in America, Ecole 42 in France, Simon Fraser University in Canada, Abdullah Gul University in Türkiye, Burapha University in Thailand and Samar State University in the Philippines.

The methodology for ranking is not based on tradition, fame, or popularity, but focuses on new concepts such as innovation, entrepreneurship, industrial sector development, social responsibility, openness, crisis management, and on the fourth industrial revolution.

The World University Ranking for Innovation wrote in its congratulatory message to the Rector National University of Technology that we highly value your innovation-based programs for skill and industrial development, which we think makes them invaluable to have in institutions of higher learning.

On this success of the university, Rector Lieutenant General (retd) Moazzam Ijaz said that NUTECH being counted among the hundred universities for innovation is not only an honour for the university but also for Pakistan.

He said that NUTECH has got the honour of being among the hundreds of universities in the world that are making their mark in industry development.

NUTECH, he said, was established in 2018 and its slogan is "University for Industry", that's why the university has made a name for itself in a very short period of time.

It is the first National University of Pakistan included in this list, he added.

Presently, he said, the university is providing advanced education in graduation and masters level programs and the university will start more graduation and masters degree programs this year.

Along with this, NUTECH is also playing its full role in the export and production of skilled manpower of international standards in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that NUTECH is envisioned to be an internationally acclaimed research-driven technology university, destined to produce industry leaders of character in the coming years.

Being a bastion of learning and research, NUTECH is the 'University for Industry' with the motto "Leading to Progress and Excellence".