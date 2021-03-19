NUTECH University delegation visits KCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation from NUTECH University Islamabad visited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss the possibility of organizing "NUTECH-Industry Joint Collaboration Symposium for Karachi's Industrial Development 2021" in Karachi.

Led by Registrar Brigadier Dr. Syed Adnan Qasim, NUTECH delegation also included Director NORIC Air CDRE Syed Salman Khalid, Director PIE Air CDRE (Retd) Naveed Yousuf and others while KCCI was represented by Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul islam Khan, President Site Association of Industry Abdul Hadi and KCCI Managing Committee Members, said KCCI release on Friday.

Registrar NUTECH Brigadier Dr. Syed Adnan Qasim, while highlighting the salient features of the proposed symposium, informed that NUTECH intends to organize this symposium before Ramazan-ul-Mubarak which will have at least four sessions in which all stakeholders will be taken on board by ensuring immense participation of businessmen, industrialists and SMEs etc. from all seven industrial zones of Karachi.

"Keeping in view the significant role being played by Karachi in the economic development and the massive manufacturing, trade and economic activities going on in this city, NUTECH has chosen Karachi for its next symposium", he remarked adding that today's meeting with KCCI was the first step which will be followed by NUTECH's symposium in Karachi that would eventually lead to setting up NUTECH's campus in Karachi.

Speaking of the major initiatives taken by NUTECH University particularly some of the advanced courses which have been designed after thoroughly studying some of the successful international models, he said NUTECH's objective was to produce technologically advanced and professionally capable Human Resource and develop innovative HR in technology and skills to revive different sectors, besides offer cost effective and research driven solutions and promote entrepreneurship and enterprise development for industrial sector.

He informed that NUTECH was created as a joint national project of Federal Government, three Armed Forces and Higher education Commission which is envisaged to transform load-ridden economy into real knowledge driven one through technology-based value-added exports.

Registrar NUTECH further opined that many things have changed after COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of developments have taken place. "A big transformation is going to take place globally and we must become part of that transformation by focusing on import substitution and export enhancement through value-addition and technological skills", he added.

Chairman, Businessmen Group in KCCI and the chamber's former president M. Zubair Motiwala, while assuring full support and cooperation for the proposed symposium, nominated President KCCI M.Shariq Vohra as focal person for discussing all the modalities and design of the symposium.

KCCI President M.Shariq Vohra spoke of the issues facing trade and industry in Karachi.