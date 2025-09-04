Nutrition Camp Established In Afghan Holding Camp Landikotal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has established a nutrition camp for women and children
in Afghan holding camp at Landikotal.
The camp has been established in collaboration with UNICEF and other donor organizations.
KP Health advisor, Ehtisham Ali has said that camp has been set up after witnessing number of women
and children in camp that were suffering from malnutrition.
He said that special supplements were being provided to pregnant women, and children in holding camp. He
said that counseling sessions have been conducted assistance and guidance of Afghans.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO visits security personnel injured in FC line attack4 minutes ago
-
Nutrition camp established in Afghan holding camp Landikotal5 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues landslide alert for Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir5 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes resumption of Etihad Airline flight operation from Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
69 rescued during urban flooding in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Open court organized in Mankera: DPO Bhakkar5 minutes ago
-
Seminar on gender responsive community led early warning systems held5 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman reviews performance of teaching hospitals5 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys in 83 cities to evaluate telecom, broadband services15 minutes ago
-
SC unhappy with KP police for arresting patient of spinal cord15 minutes ago
-
CDA holds balloting for Christian employees for sacred trip to Vatican15 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt to launch M10 Motorway, other mega projects in Sindh: Raja Ansari24 minutes ago