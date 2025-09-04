Nutrition camp established in Afghan holding camp Landikotal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has established a nutrition camp for women and children

in Afghan holding camp at Landikotal.

The camp has been established in collaboration with UNICEF and other donor organizations.

KP Health advisor, Ehtisham Ali has said that camp has been set up after witnessing number of women

and children in camp that were suffering from malnutrition.

He said that special supplements were being provided to pregnant women, and children in holding camp. He

said that counseling sessions have been conducted assistance and guidance of Afghans.

