Nutrition Camp Held At Children Hospital
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has organized a nutrition camp and seminar in Children Hospital to highlight the importance of balanced diet for proper growth of the children.
Deputy Director PFA Dr Qasim Raza addressed the seminar and PAF launched a massive public awareness campaign to sensitize them about the ill-impact of imbalanced diet.
In this connection, seminars and camps were also being organized in hospitals, schools and colleges, he said, adding that the children were facilitated with free tests including body mass index, height, diet plan, etc.
He said that daily exercise and walk were imperative to increase immunity against various diseases. The use of proper vitamins and minerals would also have salutary impact on the human health. Hence, the people should set their diet plan after consultation with nutritionists to keep themselves healthy, he added.
