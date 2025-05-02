Nutrition, care awareness programs crucial in reducing maternal newborn mortality: Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A health expert on Friday underscored the importance of targeted nutrition and care awareness programs in reducing maternal and newborn mortality, urging global and local partners to invest in impactful interventions.

Sara Aslam, Assistant Professor and Nutrition Diet Expert, in a conversation with a private news channel stressed that comprehensive awareness initiatives on nutrition and care are crucial to tackling maternal and newborn mortality, and urged stakeholders to invest swiftly in effective solutions.

According to UN and WHO reports, Pakistan witnesses approximately 190,000 newborn deaths annually, with a daily maternal mortality rate of 27 deaths, she added.

Experts stress that addressing the high rates of maternal and newborn mortality in Pakistan requires a multifaceted approach, including improved access to quality healthcare, enhanced nutrition, and increased awareness about reproductive health.

Health experts emphasize that reducing maternal and newborn mortality in Pakistan demands a concerted effort from governments, healthcare providers, and communities to ensure that all women and newborns have access to quality

care.

Experts stress that proper nutrition plays a vital role in reducing maternal and newborn mortality, emphasizing the need for increased awareness about healthy diets, particularly for pregnant women and new mothers, to ensure optimal health outcomes.

"Diet awareness initiatives can empower women to make informed choices about their nutrition, reducing the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth, and ultimately contributing to a decrease in maternal and newborn mortality rates, according to health experts."

A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients is crucial for pregnant women, as it directly impacts the health and development of their babies, experts say, highlighting the importance of diet awareness programs to promote healthy eating habits.

She also advocate for targeted nutrition education programs to reach vulnerable populations, ensuring that all pregnant women and new mothers have access to accurate information about healthy diets and nutrition.

By promoting diet awareness and providing access to nutritious food, communities can support the health and well-being of mothers and newborns, ultimately contributing to a reduction in mortality rates and improved health outcomes, she added.

Responding a query, "Multivitamins, she recommended, can be a valuable supplement to a healthy diet during pregnancy, helping to ensure that the mother and baby receive all necessary nutrients for optimal health."

She cautioned against the trend of applying honey or Surma (kohl) to newborns, citing potential health risks such as botulism from honey and eye infections or lead poisoning from Surma."