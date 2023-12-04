Nutrition Directorate set up to tackle food related issues in Balochistan: Security Health

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan here on Monday said that Balochistan was the first province where a nutrition directorate has been established to handle nutrition related issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan here on Monday said that Balochistan was the first province where a nutrition directorate has been established to handle nutrition related issues.

He expressed these views while chairing the meeting regarding World food Program (WFP).

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Provincial Head World Food Program Dr. Faria Ehsan, Program Policy Officer World Food Program Dr. Shahik Riaz Baloch, Mazhar Baloch, Planning Officer Dr. Shako, Program Associate Ahsan, World Food Program Security and Liaison Officer Ghulam Haider and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Baloch.

Provincial Head World Food Program Dr. Faria Ehsan gave a comprehensive briefing to Health Secretary on the ongoing projects in Balochistan and told that the WFP was focusing on strengthening health systems through community midwives through unique development programs and nutrition (Preventive and supplementation).

The WFP is expanding its unique development program from the existing 72 state-of-the-art facilities across Balochistan by 31 March 2024, she said.

The Secretary Health said that there was a need to integrate the initiatives of various UN agencies related to nutrition in Balochistan. He said that Balochistan was the first province where a nutrition directorate has been established to handle nutrition related issues saying that along with dealing with the problems of malnutrition in children, the nutrition program was being made effective through the World Food Program in relation to adolescent boys and girls.

He said that the current provincial government was taking steps to transfer the scope of the ongoing initiatives related to nutrition to all districts.

The Secretary praised the performance of WFP and said that he hoped that the Program would continue to support Balochistan Health Department in the future.