Nutrition festival, walk held at Women University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A nutrition festival and walk was held under the aegis of the Department of Nutritional Sciences, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Thursday.

The theme of the nutrition month-2024 festival was 'Beyond the table'.

The festival started with a nutrition awareness walk, held in the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Zille Huma Nazli. Coordinator Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, Director Students Affairs Sama Aziz, Director Press Media and Publications Amara Javed, President, Department of Nutritional Sciences, Dr.

Madiha Ilyas, faculty and a large number of students participated.

The VC, along with other guests, inaugurated the nutrition camp, food stalls, cut a cake in connection with the national nutrition month and visited the nutrition camp as well as food stalls.

Expressing her views, she said that the right choice of food and good eating habits are indispensable for healthy and energetic physical activities.

He urged the students to prepare food items of essential ingredients for health.