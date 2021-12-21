Nutrition health project kicks off in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Nutrition International in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has initiated a project in merged districts for nutrition and health improvement of pregnant women and infants.

The Health Department spokesman said that under the one year project measures will be taken to improve health facilities for women and children.

He said Iron and folic acid medicines will be provided to 78,000 women in tribal districts under the project and awareness will be given about safety of pregnant women.

He said the health staff will be given training to enhance their capacity building and creating more awareness. Under the project, 11,000 maternity kits for safe maternity will also be provided to health centres.