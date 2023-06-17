Nutrition International conducted training of Food department officials, flour millers in Gilgit Baltistan

UrduPoint.com

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Nutrition International conducted training of Food Department officials and flour millers of Gilgit Baltistan on fortification processes and QAQC in Gilgit to scale up wheat flour fortification in the Province.

The main objective of this activity is to facilitate the initiation of food fortification in GB to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in the Province.

After the training session officials of Nutrition International handed over the quantitative testing equipment worth Rs 11 million to the government of Gilgit Baltistan to enable the Food Department to do testing of fortified wheat flour samples.

On the occasion, Dr. Irfan Ullah NPM, NI told that our organization was reaching 123 million people in Pakistan with fortified food products and was the leading organization in the area of food fortification Globally.

Minister Food GB Col (retd) Ubaid appreciated the role of Nutrition International to overcome Vitamin deficiency and other necessary Ingredients among the women and children of GB.

Secretary Food Gilgit Baltistan Momin Jan while talking to the participants of the training session informed that NI had provided support in developing the draft bill on mandatory food fortification in GB and the Food department was able to get this approved by different departments and the Provincial Assembly and it is in the final stage of approval process.

He also informed the participants that the Food Department will shortly launch the fortification of wheat flour project in Gilgit Baltistan. Dr. Irfan Ullah told that NI with the support of the Food department will launch a pilot Chakki project in the Province to help reduce the micronutrient deficiencies in the Province.

Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad who was the chief guest lauded the role of NI and offered his full support to NI to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in the province.

He also assured the Food Department and NI of the approval of the Food Fortification Act in the province

